US Ambassador to India meets Rajnath Singh

to Ken paid a on Defence in on Monday. The two held a discussion on the defence ties between and

Taking to his official after the meeting, wrote, "Always a pleasure to meet again with Good discussion on the #USIndiaDefense relationship. @DefenceMinIndia"

[{19a6f2a7-6c06-44b6-be61-8312367d1815:intradmin/tweet_1_cXiK8EQ.JPG}]

recently agreed to increase the defence trade relationship with and batted for a broader security partnership in the Indo-Pacific region. Furthermore, a legislation was recently moved in the US House of Representatives, aimed at bringing on par with Washington's "closest allies and partners".

The HR 2123 Bill was introduced in the House on April 8 by Congressman for making "appropriate modifications" in the US Armed Controls Export Act for the purpose.

The legislation seeks that a joint assessment be conducted by the of State and the Secretary of Defence "of the extent to which possesses capabilities to support and carry out military operations of mutual interest to the and India".

It also calls for an assessment of "the defence export control regulations and policies that need appropriate modification, in recognition of India's capabilities and its status as a major defence partner".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)