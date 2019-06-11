Nepal: 2 Indian pilgrims die as truck rams into bus

Two Indian pilgrims died and several others sustained injuries when a bus carrying 60 passengers was rammed into from behind by a truck in district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the bus en route from to stopped at area along in Chandrapur Municipality-1, Nabin Karki, of Police (DSP) of district, told ANI.

The bus was pushed some 20-metre into the forest area after being hit from behind by the truck, Karki added.

The deceased have been identified as Bijay Kumar Jena (52) and Charan Bishal (54), both from Odisha. Their bodies have been kept at a government health facility in Chandranigahapur for the post-mortem examination.

Among the injured, three pilgrims -- Sarbeshwor Jena (55), Sheshadev Jena (53), and Karuna Karjuna Awasthi (63) -- are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at Birjung-based

The other injured passengers are receiving treatment at and some of them have been discharged post-treatment.

A search is on for the who fled following the incident.

The at Birgunj has been apprised about the incident, said

