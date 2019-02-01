US expected to announce US pull out from INF Treaty

The is expected to announce the suspension of its participation in the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with on Friday.

Quoting sources, reported that the decision comes after high-ranking officials from the US Department of State, including Michael Pompeo, put forth that the US would exit from the treaty if failed to comply with the accord until February 2.

The and had, on Thursday, held a meeting in on the sidelines of the P5 conference, where the Russian slammed the US for holding a "tough" and "ultimatum-like" position with regard to the treaty.

"Unfortunately, there is no progress. The US position remains rather tough and ultimatum-like. We told the US side that it is impossible to hold dialogue in the conditions of attempted blackmailing of Russia," Ryabkov said.

Experts believe that the suspension of the Treaty will trigger an arms race between Russia and the USA, much like how it was during the Cold War era when the treaty was signed.

US had, in October last year, announced Washington's plan to withdraw from the Treaty. Following this, US Pompeo issued the 60-day ultimatum to Russia for their compliance to the treaty, failing which the USA would withdraw from the treaty on February 2.

The Treaty, sealed in the waning days of the in 1987, bans ground-launched missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometres. The announced last October that, because of Russian violations dating back several years, it was planning to pull the from the pact.

The treaty was signed by former US and former leader to limit the arms race between the nations.

