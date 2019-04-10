Pak featured on US list of countries where tourists may get kidnapped

-
The US State Department on Tuesday (local time) introduced a new risk indicator for 35 countries, including Pakistan, to communicate more clearly to American citizens the "risks of kidnapping and hostage-taking" by criminal and terrorist actors around the world.
"The new "K" indicator is part of our ongoing commitment to provide clear and comprehensive travel safety information to US citizens so they can make informed travel decisions," the Department said in a statement.
It said that the travel advisories are based on risk indicators such as crime, terrorism, civil unrest, natural disasters, health, and other potential risks.
The list of countries considered a risk for US citizens of kidnapping includes Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Mali, Mexico, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine (in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine), Venezuela, and Yemen.
"The US Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and welfare of Americans overseas," the statement said.
"We will continue to update our public information as part of our ongoing commitment to serve U.S. citizens as they travel abroad," it added.
