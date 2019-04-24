US teen claims Apple's face recognition led to his false arrest, sues for $1bn

A teenager based in is suing for USD 1 billion, over a false arrest he says took place because of what he believes to be Apple's system.

The 18-year-old Ousmane Bah, who was arrested at his home in November last year, alleges that the warrant he was served included someone else's photo, reported.

The lawsuit also claims that a with the Police Department concluded that the thief caught by a store surveillance camera "looked nothing like" Bah. It further cites the to say that uses software to identify shoplifters.

declined to comment on the lawsuit, filed in the for the Southern District of New York, but said that it does not use such technology in its stores.

Bah was arrested after he was falsely linked to a series of thefts in Boston, New Jersey, and

The lawsuit seeks damages of USD 1 billion, a declaration that Apple "wrongfully and baselessly damaged" Bah's reputation, and a court order compelling Apple to "address the mistake in the stored data" that links Bah's identifying information to the company's technology.

Bah has claimed said his learner's permit, which does not have a photo, had been either lost or stolen. He also claimed to have never set foot in and said he was attending his senior prom in on the day the store was hit.

Apparently, the real perpetrator used a stolen ID that had his name, address and other personal information. However, since the ID didn't have a photo, the lawsuit claims Apple programmed its stores' face recognition system to associate the real thief's face with Bah's details.

