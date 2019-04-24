Saudi Arabia executes 37 men

on Tuesday executed 37 men, convicted of terror like activities, according to the

One of the convicts was crucified. The accused were charged with forming terrorist groups, planning terrorist acts, including killing security officers using explosives and weapons.

All the convicts were Saudi nationals.

"The death penalty was implemented on a number of criminals for adopting extremist terrorist ideologies and forming terrorist cells to corrupt and disrupt security as well as spreading chaos and provoking sectarian strife," said in a statement.

The kingdom executed 148 people in 2018.

The last mass execution in the kingdom was in January 2016 when 47 people were put to death, including prominent Shia leader

