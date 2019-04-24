Indonesia releases Ramayana stamp

-
ALSO READ
Indonesia releases special stamp on theme of Ramayana
Royal Mail sorry for D-Day stamp of US troops in Indonesia
Indian embassy holds week-long India festival in Indonesia
Republic Day Parade begins amid tight security
70th R-Day: Google doodle showcases Rashtrapati Bhavan, India's heritage
-
Indonesia on Tuesday released a special commemorative stamp on the theme of Ramayana to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties with India.
The stamp, designed by renowned Indonesian sculptor Padmashri Bapak Nyoman Nuart, features a scene from Hindu epic Ramayana in which Jatayu valiantly fought to save Sita.
"As agreed during Prime Minister's visit in May 2018, the Department of Posts of the Government of Indonesia released a special commemorative stamp on the theme of Ramayana to mark the event," a statement of Indian Embassy in Jakarta said.
The stamp, symbolising the resolve of two peoples in the face of adversity will be on display at the Philately Museum in Jakarta, the statement said.
India' Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat and Indonesia's Deputy Foreign Minister Abdurrahman Mohammad Fachir jointly presided over the inaugural event organised here on Tuesday to flag off the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Ambassador Rawat underscored the significant strides that both nations had made in their bilateral relations in the last 70 years with a high point being the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018 during the milestone visit of Prime Minister Modi.
Vice Minister Fachir in his keynote address recalled the ancient cultural and civilizational bonds between India and Indonesia and called for promoting greater people to people exchanges in the 70th anniversary year.
The event also showcased a special photo exhibit chronicling some of the landmark moments in the diplomatic engagements that have characterised India-Indonesia bilateral ties from 1949-2019.
"It showcased key milestones in the development of bilateral relations beginning from President Soekarno's participation as Chief Guest at India's first Republic Day. Some of the memorable moments during the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Indonesia were an important highlight of the photo exhibition," the statement put out by the Indian Embassy said.
The photo exhibit will be put on display at the National Museum at Jakarta from 25th April to 5th May 2019 for public viewing," it added.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Indonesia in May 2018, he and President Joko Widodo jointly unveiled the logo for the 70th anniversary at the National Museum (MONAS) in Jakarta.
An Indian cultural troupe performed a cultural dance performance to mark the occasion and regaled the audience with Indian folk songs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU