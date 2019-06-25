Haryana: 4 arrested in anti-narcotic drive, 250 gram heroin seized

Police, in separate cases, have arrested four persons in an anti-narcotic drive from district, police said on Tuesday.

A total of 250 grams of heroin was seized from the possession of accused.

The market value of a seized drug is around Rs 25 lakh.

A of the Police department today said that as a part of a special campaign, Jaspal and Charanpal, both residents of village Dadu were nabbed from Rori area after 227 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession.

In another case, CIA sleuths arrested Sonu, a resident of Ther Mohalla on the charges of possessing 20-gram heroin.

In a separate case, seized three-gram heroin from accused, Sandeep, a native of

He said that cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act have been registered against them in different Police Stations. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)