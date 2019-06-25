Mumbai doctor writes to Maharashtra Health Min against 'Kabir Singh'

A Mumbai-based doctor has written to complaining about the alleged "negative" portrayal of doctors in the recently released movie ' Singh' stating that the film sends a "wrong message" about the medical profession.

Dr wrote the letter to Shinde on Tuesday.

"They have shown absolute nonsense in the movie. Cracking an MBBS exam itself is a very difficult task. How can an alcoholic person with bad habits top the university exam? Doctors will surely stand against this movie. We need to maintain the image of doctors in the society," Ghatge said while speaking to ANI.

Ghatge also said that the should take action against such movies.

"Today, due to the situation of doctors in the county, many are choosing not to join this profession. The should take action against the movie. In future, should involve when movies like these are made," he said.

' Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit ' ' The original blockbuster starred and

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, ' Singh' narrates the story of a (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he couldn't marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, and in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

