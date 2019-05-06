Libya: Haftar's air force destroys GNA's headquaters

Khalifa Haftar-led forces destroyed the headquarters' of the UN-recognised (GNA) in Tripoli, reported

The (LNA), which is led by Haftar attacked the headquarters on Sunday, LNA press service reported.

Earlier in the day, Haftar announced that Muslim fasting month is a month of 'holy war'.

New offensive by is feared to further worsen the situation in the country, which is on the brink of civil war.

More than 200 people have lost their lives and 913 have been wounded ever since clashes erupted last month in the region as LNA's army advanced towards

has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator

The LNA-backed parliament controls the east of Libya, while the governs Libya's western region from

While the has primarily backed the which is led by Fayez al-Sarraj, American diplomats and military officers have maintained contacts with backed Haftar.

Most of the international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

