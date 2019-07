Is this resignation or ladder to climb up: Nirupam on Milind stepping down

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday took a dig at Milind Deora, who resigned from the post of the party's city unit chief, saying that the resignation is being used as "a ladder to climb up."

"A resignation is done when someone wants to reject something. But here a moment later, a level position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up? The party should be cautious with such 'hard-working' people," tweeted Nirupam.

His tweet comes hours after Deora announced his resignation and proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.

His resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as the party president.

Nirupam dubbed his proposal to appoint a three-member committee to lead the state unit of the party as 'inappropriate.'

"The idea to appoint 3 member committee to run Mumbai Congress in place of President is not at all appropriate. It will ruin the party further," he tweeted.

Deora was appointed the president of Congress' Mumbai unit on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections.

He lost from South Mumbai parliamentary Constituency to Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant by a margin of 1,00,067 votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)