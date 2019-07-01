DMK announces 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday announced names of its three nominees for the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls.

DMK President MK Stalin nominated M Shanmugham of DMK and advocate B Wilson for the Rajya Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu to be held on July 18.

The DMK had agreed to give one of its three Rajya Sabha seats to Vaiko, chief of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) party, as part of an agreement in the recently held parliamentary election.

Advocate and former Additional Solicitor General of India Wilson is the man who won the Marina land case in Madras High court when the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government did not give permission for late chief minister M Karunanidhi to be burried at the Marina beach.

Shanmugham is general secretary of Labour Progressive Federation, the DMK's labour union wing.

Elections to the six Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seats is scheduled on July 18.

In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK has 123 members, DMK 100, Congress 7, IUML and Independent one each with two seats vacant.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)