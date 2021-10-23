Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami to donate month's salary to CM relief fund

-
ALSO READ
Dhami sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM, youngest to lead the state
Uttarakhand's CM-designate calls on his predecessors ahead of oath-taking
Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami announces aid of Rs 4 lakh for kin of deceased
Covid: IMA's Uttarakhand unit urges CM not to allow Kanwar Yatra
Pushkar Singh Dhami: Uttarakhand gets new CM, but old challenges remain
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced that he would contribute his salary for the month of October 2021 towards the Uttarakhand's Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).
His contribution to the CMRF was announced in the wake of the natural calamity that struck the state recently.
Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings, landslides and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. The death toll in the rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 64 and 11 people are still missing according to official estimates.
Uttarakhand Police in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) on Friday started a disaster-relief camp in Rudrapur city of Udham Singh Nagar for the victims affected by floods in the area.
People are being provided food and various medical facilities as a part of this camp, which was set up under the supervision of Inspector General, SDRF, Pushpak Jyoti on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas of Uttarakhand and said effective coordination between various agencies and timely warnings had helped contain the loss of life and property in the state.
The aerial survey was conducted along with CM Dhami and Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU