Uttarakhand: CM Rawat holds high-level meeting ahead of Kanwar Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday chaired a high-level meeting ahead of the start of the Kanwar Yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra is scheduled to begin from July 17.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwarias (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga.

Earlier on July 3, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that DJs will be allowed during 'Kanwar Yatra' if they play bhajan and not filmy songs.

The decision was taken in a meeting held with the administration and police department at Lok Bhawan, Uttar Pradesh.

"DJs will not be banned during the 'Kavan Yatra' but they should only play bhajans. No filmy song is allowed," an official statement from CMO's office read.

Earlier on being asked about the ban on DJs during Kavan yatra as it generates noise, Adityanath had asserted that till loudspeakers are not banned in every place of worship, the Kanwar yatra will continue in the usual way.

