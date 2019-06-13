Vanessa Hudgens to lead 'The Notebook' musical adaptation reading

Who doesn't remember the crackling chemistry between and in everyone's favourite romantic film 'The Notebook'? Ryan as and Rachel as will forever be etched in our hearts!

Fans of the film have a reason to rejoice as is all set to lead a staged reading of and Bekah Brunstetter's musical adaptation of the 2004 romantic drama for Vassar and New York Stage & Film's this summer, reported Weekly.

The 'High School Musical' star, who has impressed critics and audiences with her work in 'Grease: Live' and 'Rent: Live', will be reading the part of middle-aged Allie, the character played by on screen (opposite Ryan Gosling), who engages in the most torrid part of the central love affair.

Tony nominee and star of Broadway's 'Once on This Island' will appear as younger Allie, while Cabaret's as older

from Carmen Jones will play middle-aged to Hudgens' Jagged Little Pill's and Tony-winning star are playing younger and older Noah respectively.

The upcoming project will be directed by Jelani Alladin, Nicholas Belton, and are among the rest of the cast members.

Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, 'The Notebook' is a romantic drama about the enduring love between Noah and Allie, spanning the earliest days of their teenage through their struggles to remember each other in their twilight years.

It was announced in January that 'The Notebook' the musical is set to head to Broadway.

'The Notebook' reading will take place at Vasser College's Martel Theater on June 23, this year.

