Varun Dhawan shares Coolie No. 1 release date

shared the release date of his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1'.

The movie will release on 1, next year. The announced the news on his handle.

He wrote Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega - Hoga Kamaal !!! releases on 1, 2020 #DavidDhawan #SaraAliKhan @vashubhagnani @poojafilms #1YearForCoolieNo1 #LabourDay

is teaming up with for the first time in the adaptation of the timeless comedy 'Coolie No. 1'.

The original film, which starred and in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker

David will direct the upcoming film and it will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic comedy.

This will be the second collaboration between David and after the 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2'.

Varun was last seen in the recently released 'Kalank', while Sara last starred in 'Simmba'.

