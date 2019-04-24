Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan team up for 'Coolie No 1' adaptation

powerhouse turns a year older today and on the special day, there's some good news for the actor's fans!

is teaming up with for the first time in the adaptation of the timeless comedy 'Coolie No. 1'.

Indian shared the news on his handle.

"IT'S .. After 25 years, David and reunite to adapt their timeless comedy #CoolieNo1... Stars and .. Shoot begins Aug 2019... #CoolieNo1 is David-Varun's next collaboration, after the super successful #Judwaa2," he wrote.

The film is expected to go on floors in August, this year. Other details about the movie are kept under wraps.

There were speculations that Sara, who made her debut with 2018's 'Kedarnath', would be playing the female lead opposite Varun in the modern adaptation of the hit comedy.

The original film, which starred and in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker

David will direct the upcoming film and it will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic comedy.

This will be the second collaboration between David and Varun after the 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2'.

Varun was last seen in the recently released 'Kalank', while Sara last starred in 'Simmba'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)