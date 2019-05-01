Tiger shares behind the scene clip from 'Hook Up Song'

seems to be to the 'Hook Up song' from his upcoming 'Student of the Year 2'. The shared a behind the scene clip of the song on Wednesday.

shared a petite clip with ex-student on The chemistry between the two has raised the heat undoubtedly. The treated the fans with the clip as the song garnered 20 million views in just 24 hours.

captioned, "Happy you guys are hooked! Here's a behind the scenes shot! 20millinjust 24hrs."

The 'Hook Up song' is a sensuous and sizzling song. and Alia have together been given the moniker 'Talia' by the makers of the film.

Earlier the makers of the film released two tracks from the film. The songs were titled 'The Jawaani Song' and 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.

'The Jawaani Song' is a rock and roll number featuring and Aditya Seal in a sporty look while and look enthralling. The song is a recreated version of the song 'Gili-Gili Akkha' from the 1972 film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani'.

On the other hand 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' is a peppy dance track where the trio can be seen grooving in Indian attires. can also be seen flaunting his dance skills in the song.

'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and

The film which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on May 10.

