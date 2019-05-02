Trailer of Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'India's Most Wanted' out

The official trailer of Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted,' starring in the lead role, released on Thursday.

The 150 seconds trailer gives us a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor's role, who can be seen toiling hard to hunt down a terrorist being referred as 'India's Osama'.

Kapoor shared the trailer on his handle. "Super proud to be a part of this story of 5 unsung heroes who went on the manhunt for Watch them in the #IndiasMostWantedTrailer now - @rajkumar_rkg @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films @saregamaglobal #IMW," he wrote alongside the trailer video.

Earlier, the had shared the teaser of the film which piqued the curiosity of fans.

The film, which is said to be based on true events, is about the five men who saved lives of a billion people by hunting down a terrorist. It is produced by Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios.

The film is scheduled to release on May 24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)