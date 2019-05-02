Devgn shares melodious new track from 'De De Pyaar De'

on Thursday shared a new song, ' Aana', on from his upcoming movie 'De De Pyaar De'.

"Catch the next song #ChaleAana from De De Pyaar De," he wrote.

The melodious number starring Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh shows the lead actors pining for each other. It ends with Devgn standing alone lost in thoughts.

The song penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Amaal Mallik has been crooned by

The trailer of the film released earlier in April shows Devgn's character Ashish, who is 50, falling for Rakul's character Ayesha, who is just 26 years old.

The 'Golmaal' will be seen portraying a divorcee with two children who are as young as Rakul's character. is playing the role of Ajay's ex-wife.

The film also stars Alok Nath, and in key roles.

The poster of the film which released on March 22 caught the attention of the viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split.

Directed by Akiv Ali, 'De De Pyaar De' is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17 this year.

Apart from this film, Ajay will soon be seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' playing the role of Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)