Victoria Beckham says she will feel left out but won't participate in Spice Girls reunion tour

finally opened up about not joining on their much anticipated upcoming tour and said she will always have a place in her heart for the group that launched her to stardom.

The singer, popularly known as Posh Spice, on Saturday, candidly reflected on her decision to not join her Ex-bandmates Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and on the reunion tour.

cited a interview where Beckham said, "I'm sure when they are on stage, a part of me will feel a bit left out," adding, "Because a part of me will always be a Spice Girl."

In 2018, the band, sans Beckham, treated all their fans to the good news that they will embark on a stadium tour, which will start on January 25. This will be the first time the band has reunited since they called it quits back in 2012.

Soon after the announcement, Beckham released a statement saying she would be unable to participate in the tour due to prior business commitments.

"Being in the was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time," she said.

Dismissing the rumours of her special performance, Beckham asserted that her clothing line keeps her busy. "What I do now is my passion and a full-time job," she said.

However, the added that she is excited to see the band perform.

The tour - featuring special guest - will commence on June 1, 2019, in at the The tour will run through Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, and before capping off at in

