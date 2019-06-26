Vatika Business Centre envisions strong expansion in coming 5 years, says Gaurav Bhalla

Serviced offices providing flexible workspaces are set to become a part of the mainstream office space industry.

Renting flexibility and separate office spaces supported by furnished workstations, meeting rooms and cafeterias and support have encouraged corporate and start-ups to embrace the concept with open arms.

It's the skyrocketing demand for serviced offices which has forced developers to rethink and reinvest in the segment. The space providers are now adding more amenities into their menu.

For example, Centre lets its clients focus on their core by serving them through a dedicated SPOC, cutting-edge technology, mobile app, in-house live cooking cafeteria and more. It offers all and advanced services like taxation, and legal compliances, IT support, concierge services, marketing services and HR support.

The company has its business centres at 20 key locations across nine prominent cities of Lately, it has opened doors at in Mumbai, Sky Belevedere in Viman Nagar, with plans to further expand their presence in and internationally.

"Having presence in nine major cities of India, envisions strong expansion in present cities as well as in other cities. Spread across over 0.6 million sq ft offering more than 5500 seats, we intend to increase our business centre count from 20 to 42 in the next five years. This will help us reciprocate to the increasing demand for serviced offices with premium offerings, strong business support and excellent service. Aligned with the vision to thrive further, we look forward to expanding internationally in countries like Sri Lanka, and in the coming years", said Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director,

(VBC) is the largest Indian business centre. Its offerings include serviced offices, co-working spaces, meeting rooms and virtual offices along with strong VBC offers ergonomically designed workspaces with premium fit-outs to all kinds of businesses ranging from start-ups and SMEs to large multinational corporations.

Though the demand for office spaces in business centres is on the rise, they have always been compared with co-working spaces.

"Although companies enjoy an open and collaborative environment at co-working spaces, however, they have to compromise on significant factors like business privacy and employee productivity. In contrast, business centres are flexible enough to get businesses established in serviced offices and private suites promising equally good networking opportunities, strong business support including IT services, concierge services, HR support, counseling, marketing services, and with a host of other amenities. For businesses looking for successful long-term establishments, business centres are definitely a better choice", he added.

Over the years, VBC has gained confidence among corporate not only for its features and premium offerings but also due to constructive word-of-mouth received from its space occupants.

"Vatika Business Centre has been home to more than 200 corporates in the last 14 years with lots of them having decades' worth of establishments at our serviced offices. Thus strong word-of-mouth plays a significant role to foster corporate and start-up establishment at our serviced offices. Also, our presence at prominent locations in nine major cities of makes it easier for businesses to locate and find us for their office space requirements. And our well thought out marketing initiatives and presence in media help us become a popular choice for serviced offices among corporates", Bhalla added further, explaining client experience at Vatika Business Centres and ease of locating VBC in different cities.

"Operating 20 business centres successfully we are always on the lookout to establish our business centres at handpicked locations in major cities of Our expansion plans will soon come to fruition with the construction of 'Startup City' and the launch of our fifth business centre in while having other projects in the pipeline. While taking our business centre count from 20 to 42 domestically in the coming five years we look forward to expanding internationally in countries like Sri Lanka, and in the coming years", he concluded.

VBC is prominently located in the key business hubs of nine major Indian cities with 20 centres spread across New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and

Vatika Business Centre enables companies to leverage prime business addresses and ensures a simplified journey through strong business support. The professionally trained team at VBC ensures an environment conducive to productive business interactions, operational and service excellence while extending a strong supporting hand to enable their clients' business thrive.

