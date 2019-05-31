MyBranch Introduces Virtual Office Service in Tier II and Tier III Indian Cities

/ -- introduces Virtual Offices in tier II and tier III Indian cities. Launched in 2014, is a subsidiary of With offering, organizations can maintain a presence in tier II & tier III Indian cities without paying rent for occupying the space as this service allows organizations to get a address, mail handling, access to meeting/training rooms, and GST registration without renting any real space.

MyBranch service is introduced with a vision to help businesses that are:Looking to scale up overnight Looking to setup business presence at up-scale locations Testing small town markets Considering business expansion in minimum cost Trying to maintain a well-established corporate image To get the GST Registration Range of MyBranch services in tier II and tier III Indian cities:GST Registration- Any company which wants to have a business in a new location without being physically present there, needs a local GST registration number. service allows businesses to get GST number using the virtual office of My Branch.

Business address- This helps organizations to show their business presence in the markets that are crucial in a fraction of cost without being physically present.

Reception- This is to assist for any enquiry and handling mails for the business who have taken from MyBranch.

Mail Receiving, Sending, Forwarding and Scanning service- When business owners are physically not present in their virtual office but use the address to get physical mails, this service helps them get all the mails forwarded over to them to stay connected with the location.

Meeting/Training Rooms- Business owners may need to meet physically to take business proceedings to another level, even if they don't have access to a 'full-time' desk or conference room. service helps business owners conduct meetings/trainings in the fully equipped meeting and conference rooms.

The locations with MyBranch Virtual Offices are Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Panaji, Pune, and

Make the business stand out from the rest with MyBranch Virtual Offices. Write to us at or visit https://www.mybranch.co.in/ to unleash business growth with MyBranch.

About



Founded in 1979, the is headquartered in Mumbai, and is India's most dependable business support and growth partner. Its pan network of associates and affiliates comprises global multinationals, large private enterprises and governmental institutions, spread across 350+ locations in the country. The group employs a highly credible workforce of experienced and respected professionals who deliver the best solutions in quick succession and drive remarkable customer experiences. For more details, visit https://www.narayanbhargavagroup.com/ or write to us at

