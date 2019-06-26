Netmeds.com celebrates 4th anniversary with exciting offers for its patrons

Netmeds.com, 'India ki Pharmacy', is celebrating four successful years of providing affordable and quality solutions to its patrons with exciting offers and deals, exclusively between June 26 and 29.

Customers can avail super saver deals with up to 70 per cent on OTC products and flat 20 per cent discount on medicines. Patrons can also avail an additional flat 10 per cent cashback using Pay.

With each transaction, one can also receive a cashback of up to Rs 500 Netmeds Cash (flat 10 per cent NMS Cash) and up to Rs 3000 Netmeds Super Cash (flat 104 per cent NMS Super Cash). 100 lucky winners stand a chance to win Netmeds vouchers worth Rs 250.

"Four years ago, we embarked on a bold journey, with the goal of building a new and innovative company, one that would use and even smarter people to extend the advantages of modern medicine to the farthest reaches of this vast and great country. Our patrons have joined us and stuck with us and in many cases made suggestions along the way that have helped us to climb further up the ladder toward 'start-up success'. We appreciate this trust, for being the 'early adopters' of such a paradigm shift. Their loyalty and patronage has helped us learn, grow and perfect our product and service offering along the way," said Pradeep Dadha, founder and

"Our customers are our greatest asset and we would like to honour their loyalty and commitment to our vision. With their love and support, we've grown from a team of 10 to a team of over 500 employees working across different verticals serving over 4 million patrons from across the country. Today not only provides affordable and quality medicines online but has embarked on a journey to become a complete product and service company. All this has only been possible with our customers' enthusiastic response to the convenience and superlative service offered at Netmeds.com", said Anand Pathak, at

