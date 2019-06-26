Stocks close higher; metal stocks outperform

Equity benchmark indices continued to trend higher on Wednesday as across the board buying was seen in sectoral indices.

The BSE Sensex closed 157 points higher at 39,592 while the was up 51 points at 11,848.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all sectoral indices except for FMCG and IT were in the green. Nifty moved up 2.73 per cent while PSU gained 1.88 per cent.

Among stocks, surged over 15 per cent, by 7.3 per cent and about 5 per cent.

jumped 17.44 per cent to Rs 60.95 per share after the company bagged Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link project.

In metals, mining moved up 5.08 per cent while gained over 4 per cent. Power Grid, and also showed handsome gains.

However, the losers included Britannia, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, and

Meanwhile, Asian stocks dipped after overnight losses on the Wall Street as Washington's conflict with trading partners continued. The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.25 per cent and Japan's Nikkei retreated 0.6 per cent.

The hopes to re-launch trade talks with after US and his Chinese counterpart meet in during the summit on Saturday.

