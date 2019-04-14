Venezuela's national militia to receive constitutional validation

Venezuela is expected to make an amendment in its Constitution to integrate its national militia into the country's army - National Bolivarian Armed Forces - announced Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday.
"The militia will receive a constitutional rank as a full-fledged part of the country's armed forces," Sputnik quoted Maduro as saying.
This comes a day after Maduro ordered an expansion of the civilian militia by nearly one million by the end of December 2019.
Venezuela is currently facing a political and economic crisis, which has been worsened by blackouts and an acute shortage of water and medicines.
National Assembly leader Juan Guaido had proclaimed himself interim President of Venezuela in January, as protests calling for President Nicolas Maduro's ouster shook the Latin American nation. The US immediately supported Guaido, asking other nations to back the self-proclaimed President.
Several countries called for Maduro to step down or hold fresh elections, as they largely view the elections which brought the 56-year-old leader to power as rigged.
The embattled President continues to hold on to his post and enjoys the Venezuelan military's support.
While countries like US, UK, France and Japan recognise Guaido as the interim President, China, Russia, and other countries have slammed international interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.
