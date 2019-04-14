Venezuela's national militia to receive constitutional validation

is expected to make an amendment in its Constitution to integrate its national militia into the country's army - National Bolivarian Armed Forces - announced Venezuelan on Sunday.

"The militia will receive a constitutional rank as a full-fledged part of the country's armed forces," Sputnik quoted Maduro as saying.

This comes a day after Maduro ordered an expansion of the civilian militia by nearly one million by the end of December 2019.

is currently facing a political and economic crisis, which has been worsened by blackouts and an acute shortage of water and medicines.

had proclaimed himself of in January, as protests calling for Nicolas Maduro's ouster shook the Latin American nation. The US immediately supported Guaido, asking other nations to back the

Several called for Maduro to step down or hold fresh elections, as they largely view the elections which brought the 56-year-old to power as rigged.

The continues to hold on to his post and enjoys the Venezuelan military's support.

While like US, UK, and recognise Guaido as the interim President, China, Russia, and other have slammed international interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.

