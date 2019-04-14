Yellow Vest protests enter 22nd week

The Yellow Vest protests continued across for the 22nd week on April 13, with clashes erupting in the city of Toulouse, as remained relatively calm.

The police resorted to using water cannon and tear gas to disperse the protesters in Toulouse, reported.

The protests have been continuing in despite Emmanuel Macron's efforts to meet with the protesters' demands.

Demonstrators donning yellow vests have been taking to the streets across since November 17, to protest against rising fuel prices and Macron's policies. Calls for the French President's resignation have been rampant throughout the agitation.

The has since rolled back its plan to increase fuel taxes, with Macron announcing a minimum wage hike of 100 euros per month for the people of the nation in his "economic and social emergency plan."

According to the French authorities, at least 11 people have lost their lives in the protests while over 2,000 have been wounded.

Meanwhile, more than 8,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began and 2,000 others have been sent to custody.

