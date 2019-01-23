Venezuela: Trump recognises Juan Guaido as Interim President

-
US President Donald Trump has recognised Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the Interim President of the nation, amid massive marches against President Nicolas Maduro in the South American nation.
"The citizens of Venezuela have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today, I have officially recognized the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela," Trump tweeted on Wednesday (local time).
He also urged other "western hemisphere" governments to recognise the National Assembly President as the Interim President of Venezuela, in an official note shared by USA's Vice President Mike Pence on behalf of Trump.
The call for nationwide protests on Wednesday was sounded by the opposition-controlled legislative body in Venezuela, against the "dictator" President Maduro.
"Raise your right hand, today, January 23rd, 2019, in my condition as president of the National Assembly, invoking the articles of the Constitution -- before almighty God. I swear to formally assume the power of the national executive office as the president of Venezuela," CNN quoted Guaido as pledging in front of thousands of supporters.
January 23, 2019 also marks the 61st anniversary of a civilian and military uprising in the nation which overthrew former Venezuelan dictator General Marcos Perez Jimenez, making it a symbolic occasion.
Meanwhile, a parallel rally was held by Maduro and his supporters outside the Miraflores presidential palace.
"We are here to reject any type of attempt to interfere with our nation. We are independent and sovereign and can decide on the fate of our own lives," a Maduro supporter told CNN.
The nation-wide protests come amid a deep economic crisis in Venezuela, with rising sentiments against the Maduro regime. According to United Nations, over three million Venezuelans have fled the nation since 2014.
