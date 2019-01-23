Venezuela: Trump recognises Juan Guaido as Interim President

US has recognised Venezuelan as the of the nation, amid massive marches against Nicolas in the South American nation.

"The citizens of have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate regime. Today, I have officially recognized the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the of Venezuela," Trump tweeted on Wednesday (local time).

He also urged other "western hemisphere" governments to recognise the National Assembly President as the of Venezuela, in an official note shared by USA's on behalf of Trump.

The call for nationwide protests on Wednesday was sounded by the opposition-controlled legislative body in Venezuela, against the "dictator" President

"Raise your right hand, today, January 23rd, 2019, in my condition as president of the National Assembly, invoking the articles of the Constitution -- before almighty God. I swear to formally assume the power of the as the president of Venezuela," quoted Guaido as pledging in front of thousands of supporters.

January 23, 2019 also marks the 61st which overthrew former Venezuelan dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez, making it a symbolic occasion.

Meanwhile, a parallel rally was held by Maduro and his supporters outside the Miraflores presidential palace.

"We are here to reject any type of attempt to interfere with our nation. We are independent and sovereign and can decide on the fate of our own lives," a Maduro supporter told

The nation-wide protests come amid a deep economic crisis in Venezuela, with rising sentiments against the Maduro regime. According to United Nations, over three million Venezuelans have fled the nation since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)