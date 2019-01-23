ANA to expand India routes with addition of Chennai Flight

-
All Nippon Airways (ANA) is taking steps to meet growing demand in Asia by expanding its routes to include the first direct flight from Japan to Chennai, India.
Set to begin in winter 2019, the flight will mark a decisive move towards Asia-Oceania for ANA as the airline looks to capitalise on massive growth across the region. The addition of Chennai brings the total number of ANA destinations to 46.
"ANA projects international passenger flights to be a large driver of revenue in 2019 and beyond and has selected key cities for its latest routes. Both cities represent vibrant economic hubs that were previously under-serviced by Japanese carriers. While prospects are good in the short term, future growth projections offer a reason to hope for even greater returns. By building an early base of support, ANA aims to retain market share as these cities grow and become more important on the global stage," a press release stated.
ANA General Manager India, Yasuo Taki said, "Our strategic vision revolves around meeting the needs of today's consumers while also positioning ourselves for future success. It is hard to ignore the growth potential of Chennai and when the nearby cities of Bangalore and Hyderabad are factored in, the case for expansion becomes overwhelming. We look forward to offering service to Chennai in the years to come and hope we can play a part in bringing the best of this dynamic city to the world."
While Bangalore and Hyderabad are bases for IT, Chennai is primarily known for its industry and has been called the "Detroit of India." The city is also the second largest port in India, making it an important trade hub, the press release asserted.
Chennai will become the third city in India served by ANA after Delhi and Mumbai.
