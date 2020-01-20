Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passes away at 87

Veteran Congress leader and father of Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away here on Monday. He was 87.

Shamsher Singh Surjewala breathed his last at AIIMS following a prolonged illness.

Rahul Gandhi visited AIIMS and met Randeep Singh Surjewala to condole the death of the former party leader.

Shamsher Singh Surjewala was a five-time MLA and one-time Rajya Sabha MP. He was also the former president of the Haryana Congress.

