VFX hits the Bollywood's newbie list

A and animator hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Ankit Swami, is hitting the trending charts on with its new song in collaboration with The 21-year-old self-made acquired his skills through tutorials.

He did a graphical revamp of one of Raftaar's video which got picked by the star himself. When was creating his music video 'Main Wahi Hoon' He gave Let's VFX the contract for VFX of the music video.

"It takes a lot of time to edit a one-minute video, all that scribbling and editing requires a lot of focus and continuous sitting of more than 15 hours a day. Sometimes I even forget to eat The issue is that VFX in Bollywood is dead. However, in Hollywood, the music videos are completely based on VFX and I want to bring that to Bollywood. After a long time of practice and a lot of efforts, my work is finally gaining appreciation. One day I got a call from Sir and he asked me about work on the VFX for his music video. He gave me a chance and I gave it my best shot", said Ankit.

Ankit got his first break in Lom Harsh's Chicken Biryani after that he continued working alongside the like Chicken Biryani 2, Main Udna Chahti hu and Chal bandeya.

Ankit has done some videos for very well known dancers and choreographers - Malvin Louis, Tejas Dhoke, Teamnach, Sonali Bhadoria, Dhanashree Verma, Bandagi Kalra, Varun Dhawan, Neha Kakkar, and Akshun Abhimanyu, after his VFX edits made their videos take new heights.

Ankit founded his company Let's VFX in 2015. He initially started by doing some whacky music videos and slowly his work started to gain attention. He recently collaborated with T-Series for songs and did VFX in Tulsi Kumar's video.

His pure dedication and curiosity birth many of his great work and pivoted his company to success. Ankit's VFX work can also be seen in upcoming Bollywood film is set to release on 24th May.

