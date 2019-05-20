Darwin Group confident of winning bid for Jet Airways

Platform Group of Companies, which recently shot into prominence for its interest in taking stakes in with infusion of Rs 14,000 crore, has geared up to foray into the Indian sector.

"We are a debt-free company," said its " Group is all set to expand its wings into several sectors and given the opportunities in the sector. proposes to acquire a considerable stake in "

"Our main priority is to save the and thousands of employees who are jobless and in pain. I feel sad for thousands of employees and their family members. But soon, I believe Jet Airways will be back in the air," said Singh while talking to ANI.

Darwin is operating in several countries and has enough global exposure, he said.

Earlier, lenders led by had called for bids to acquire cash strapped and grounded Jet Airways. Among qualified parties, only submitted a conditional investment offer.

Darwin Group's businesses include finance, mining, energy, mixed farming, wine, mass media, news, airlines, logistics, pharmaceuticals, shipping, realty, infrastructure, information technology, sports, banking, education and charities.

Allegations of financial fraud were made against the company when some of its previous employees reportedly lured some people to make investments in exchange for high returns.

"False, fake and malicious allegations were made through some cases. We were victims of malafide intentions of our opponents. All legal cases against me or my company have been closed,'' said Singh.

Jet Airways and invited even after the formal bidding process was over.

