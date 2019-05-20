Sensex jumps 1,422 points after exit polls project second term for PM Modi

Indian shares surged at a phenomenal pace on Monday after multiple exit polls showed that will retain power with a bigger majority in Parliament.

The opened at 38,701 and galloped 1,422 points through the day to close at 39,353. The too surged 421 points to wind up at 11,828.

The polls on Sunday predicted that the BJP-led is likely to clinch over 300 seats in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, forming a stable government for the next five years.

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the green. Nifty PSU banks gained 7.7 per cent, realty 5.7 per cent, financial service 4.5 per cent and 4.4 per cent.

Among stocks, was one of the top outperformers with gaining over 24 per cent backed by a heavy addition of long positions.

Housing Finance zoomed ahead close to 13 per cent, IndusInd over 9 per cent, Adani Ports and of India over 8 per cent and about 7.5 per cent. Those which lost were Dr Reddy, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, and

Reports said stock exchanges and the (SEBI) have stepped up surveillance mechanisms to check any manipulative activities or excessive volatility in the markets.

A second term for Modi will mean endorsement of his policies on various fronts -- especially on national security after serious skirmishes with escalated earlier this year, rural reflation, infrastructure spending and streamlining of goods and services tax (GST).

Foreign institutional investors also believe that a stable government will lead to decisive governance and continuing reforms in the world's fastest-growing economy. But they are expected to remain cautious ahead of May 23, the day on which final outcome of the will be declared.

The euphoria at Indian stocks was despite weak global cues. Asian equities remained on the edge as investors awaited the next chapter in US- trade dispute.

Japan's Nikkei showed marginal gain after GDP data showed 2.1 per cent rise in the first quarter, stock markets in and Hong Kong were in the negative zone after the last week added on the trade blacklist.

