Vicky Kaushal to play field marshal Sam Manekshaw

After leaving fans stunned with his superb acting skills in films such as 'Raazi' and 'Uri

Vicky shared the first look from the yet to be named film on his Twitter account.

"The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala. @RSVPMovies," he tweeted.

[{4c348831-9cdc-44ed-bc76-ec63390421e2:intradmin/Vicky_tweet.JPG}]

The actor's get up bears an uncanny similarity with Sam Manekshaw complete with his thick moustaches and broad wrinkled forehead.

The first look shows Vicky sitting in an office with a pen in one hand and spectacles in another. One can also see a trophy kept behind him.

The untitled film is directed by Meghna Gulzar who is already helming 'Chhapaak' starring Deepika Padukone.

Today also marked the 11th death anniversary of Sam Manekshaw who died in 2008.

Vicky will next be seen in 'Sardar Udham Singh', a biopic based on the legendary freedom fighter.

Apart from the biopic, Vicky will also feature in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama 'Takht' and debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)