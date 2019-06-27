American actor Max Wright dies at 75

Actor Max Wright popularly known for his role in 'Alf' passed away at 75 on Wednesday (local time).

Diagnosed with Lymphona in 1995, the actor lost his life battling with cancer, Wright's family confirmed the news to TMZ.

He died at his home in Hermosa Beach, California.

The American sitcom featured Wright essaying the role of Willie Tanner, adoptive father to 'Alf', a back-talking alien puppet who crash-landed on our planet.

The sitcom aired for a period of about four years from 1986 to 1990 on NBC.

Some of Wright's other notable works include 'Norm', 'Murphy Brown', 'Friends', 'Quantum Leap', 'Misfits of Science', 'Cheers', Buffalo Bill', 'Taxi', and 'The Drew Carey Show.'

Any fan of the much-loved sitcom 'Friends' would have seen Wright playing the manager of the coffee shop Central Perk featured in the early episodes of the series.

Some of the films that the actor worked in were 'All That Jazz', 'Snow Falling on Cedars', 'Reds', 'The Sting II', 'Soul Man' and 'The Shadow.'

He was also nominated for a Tony award for his role in the Anton Chekhov play 'Ivanov' in 1998.

