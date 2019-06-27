B town all praise for Ayushmann Khurrana film 'Article 15'

As Ayushmann Khurrana- starring 'Article 15' set to release on Friday, a range of B-town celebs including to turned up to show their support for a special screening of the socio-political drama.

'Article 15' is inspired by the heinous2014 Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered has reportedly earned the rage of members of a certain community, who say the story has been made with the intention to defame the community, according to the

Khurrana who attended the screening with his family talked about the importance of his film.

"The trailer has garnered a lot of love and we have even received positive reviews and it's a very important yet relevant film, which you all must watch as it is the call of the hour."

On being asked about a controversy around the film, the said, "Today Anubhav Sir (Anubhav Sinha, director) has issued a statement in which he has cleared that the movie is not against any community."

said, "I wish to see the movie and want to know what's the truth behind, if projected right then why not [shall the film be allowed to release.]

Mrunal Thakur, who will soon be seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' thinks that making 'Article 15' tax-free will be beneficial in spreading the message on such sensitive matters.

After watching the trailer, I felt this is the film which deserves to be told to the audience. I am really that a film is being made on this subject. A matter like honour killing must be talked about and if such movies will be made tax free more and more people will watch it, so its matter that this message must reach more and more audience."

who is ringing the release of her latest 'Game Over' also attended the screening.

"People say a lot of things. Such matters have also come up against my movies, so it doesn't matter I have become used to it," she said talking about the protest.

Swara Bhaskar, who is known for being outspoken praised the maker for choosing the subject which is least talked about.

"Anubhav Sir has made a film about a very important topic. It is based on reality which people in don't want to talk about and I am really glad that commercial mainstream Bollywood is making a film on such topic," she said.

Among those who attended the special screening of the film include Sayani Gupta, Gurmeet Choudhary, Manish Paul, Aparshakti Khurana, Shakti Mohan along with sister and

Apart from the 'Vicky Donor' actor, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and are also part of the stellar cast of the film.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, is slated to hit the theatres on June 28.

