'Free ride scheme' an attempt to misled people: Manoj Tiwari

Hours after announced free ride for women in DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains, Manoj on Monday questioned the timing of the scheme and called it as another attempt to mislead people.

"Delhi's 'ghoshnamantri' has made new announcements. He has been labelled as 'nakampanthi'. They deceived people with 70 promises. It has been 52 months of government and they have only eight months left. Suddenly, they thought of announcing new schemes otherwise they would lose their ground in Delhi," he told reporters in a press conference here.

"We are not opposing the idea but something that couldn't even be started in 52 months, how can it be done in 5-6 months? is only trying to deceive people," he added.

The decision comes ten days after the ruling suffered a massive defeat and lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in in the The party contested 40 seats across nine states and Union Territories and could win only one seat-Sangrur in

alleged that the scheme is an attempt to buy votes.

"This is only a beginning, there would be many announcements in the coming time. They had said that they will win 7 Lok Sabha seats but later he said that this was not their election. They are trying to buy votes," he said.

"For 1.5 crore women in Delhi, there are only 3,800 buses. He had promised to deploy Marshals for the safety of women and panic buttons in buses, it seems he himself is now panicking. He cannot understand what new tactic to use to mislead people of Delhi," the said.

Tiwari, who won the parliamentary seat of North East Delhi, said that BJP will bring a scheme in which no one has to pay for tickets in buses if voted to power in the capital.

