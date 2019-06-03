No decision has been taken on three-language norm: Union Minister Gowda

No decision has been taken on the implementation of the three-language norm in school teaching, said and here on Monday.

"No decision has been taken by the as far as the issue of the three-language norm is concerned. It is not fair to cast aspersions on the government for political purposes," said while talking to

He also said that would convene a meeting of all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from during the Budget Session of Parliament to take "their collective opinion" on the matter.

"I will call all including those of and Janata Dal-Secular for a breakfast meeting during the coming session of Parliament, which commences on June 17. I will take care of their collective opinion," he said.

Refuting the allegations of unilateral decision to impose Hindi language by the Central government, said: " in his address to the NDA gave the slogan of ' ambition and Regional aspirations.' He also said that regional issues should be taken up on priority."

He said that even in the Cabinet meetings, Modi asks every member to give his opinion on every subject.

In the draft Education Policy 2019, a three-language formula has recommended the inclusion of English and Hindi besides mother tongue in non-Hindi speaking states, while Hindi-speaking states were to include English and an Indian language from other parts of the country.

Many leaders from non-Hindi states, especially and Karnataka, are opposing the policy.

In Tamil Nadu, leaders cutting across party lines have said the state would not tolerate any imposition of the third language.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that the Centre cannot force any language.

The Centre has, however, maintained that the policy was just a draft subject to changes and ensured that no language will be pressed upon.

"The committee was formed for drafting New Education Policy. That committee has given its report. The report of the committee has only been received by the Ministry. That is not the policy. No language will be imposed on any state," Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had told ANI on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)