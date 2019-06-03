Malegaon blast case: NIA court asks Pragya Thakur to appear before it once a week

A special here on Monday directed MP and all other accused in the 2008 blast case to appear before it once a week.

while asking Thakur to be present before the court referred to a recent order which said hearing in criminal cases against public representatives be expedited.

Of the seven accused in the case, Samir Kulkarni, and were present in the court, while the others filed

The directed that all the accused including (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, and must appear at least once a week. All the seven are on bail.

They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

The accused have also been charged under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

On September 29, 2018, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's city.

