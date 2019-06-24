JUST IN
Vijay Wadettiwar appointed as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar was appointed as the new Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Wadettiwar is a senior leader of the Congress in Maharashtra and was the State Minister of Water Resources in the state government.

The post fell vacant after Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, now a minister in Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis government, stepping down from the post in March, post his son Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil joining the BJP to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Patil quit the Congress earlier this month and was sworn in as Cabinet minister in a recent reshuffle.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 16:53 IST

