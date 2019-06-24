Vijay Wadettiwar appointed as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

Senior was appointed as the new of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Wadettiwar is a of the in and was the of in the

The post fell vacant after Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, now a in Chief government, stepping down from the post in March, post his son joining the BJP to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Patil quit the earlier this month as in a recent reshuffle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)