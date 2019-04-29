Meet Nubia Red Magic 3, the first gaming smartphone with an internal cooling system

-
Nubia launched its Red Magic 3 smartphone for avid mobile gamers. The USP of the smartphone is that it is the first gaming smartphone to feature an internal cooling fan.
Aimed at mobile gamers, the Nubia Red Magic 3 boasts a 5000mAh battery with 27W quick charging support that is capable of providing one hour of gaming in just ten minutes of charge.
At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Nubia Red Magic 3 packs a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen, double super linear speaker, and 8K video recording support. It is listed on the official site at Y=3499 (around USD 520) for 8GB RAM+128GB storage model.
