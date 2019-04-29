Meet Nubia Red Magic 3, the first gaming smartphone with an internal cooling system

Nubia launched its Red Magic 3 for avid mobile gamers. The USP of the is that it is the first gaming to feature an internal cooling fan.

Aimed at mobile gamers, the Nubia Red Magic 3 boasts a 5000mAh battery with 27W quick charging support that is capable of providing one hour of gaming in just ten minutes of charge.

At its heart is a Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 12GB of and 256GB of internal storage.

Nubia Red Magic 3 packs a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen, double super linear speaker, It is listed on the official site at Y=3499 (around USD 520) for 8GB RAM+128GB storage model.

