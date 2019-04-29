Mark Zuckerberg builds 'sleep box' for wife Priscilla Chan

-
ALSO READ
Zuckerberg sees 'positive' force of Facebook despite firestorm
Facebook seeks tab to promote 'high quality news'
Facebook mistakenly deleted Zuckerberg's old posts
No plans to delay livestreams despite NZ massacre: Facebook's Zuckerberg
Facebook splurged USD 20 million on Mark Zuckerberg's personal security
-
Being a mother is hard because until the kids are independent, keeping a check on them throughout the night is crucial. To help his wife Priscilla Chan sleep better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg built her a device he calls, "sleep box."
Zuckerberg shared the image of the wooden box on Instagram. The box emits a very faint light between 6-7AM, to indicate it is the time to wake up and get the kids, without being too hard on the eyes.
The purpose behind building the sleep box is to help his wife sleep better through the night without waking up in the middle and checking the time on her phone.
However, Zuckerberg has called on other entrepreneurs who would want to build on the simple technology for the masses.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU