Mark Zuckerberg builds 'sleep box' for wife Priscilla Chan

Being a mother is hard because until the kids are independent, keeping a check on them throughout the night is crucial. To help his wife Priscilla Chan sleep better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg built her a device he calls, "sleep box."

Zuckerberg shared the image of the wooden box on Instagram. The box emits a very faint light between 6-7AM, to indicate it is the time to wake up and get the kids, without being too hard on the eyes.

The purpose behind building the sleep box is to help his wife sleep better through the night without waking up in the middle and checking the time on her phone.

However, Zuckerberg has called on other entrepreneurs who would want to build on the simple technology for the masses.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 22:37 IST

