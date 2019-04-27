Global gaming peripherals market to grow 10 per cent by 2024: Research

As gaming becomes even more popular with the coming of and e-sports, the peripherals market is expected to see positive in the next five years.

According to the latest report by Research and Markets, titled 'Gaming Peripherals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024,' the peripherals market will grow at a CAGR of 10 per cent during 2019-2024.

Factors such as augmented reality, virtual reality, high-definition displays, and so on are expected to contribute to the of peripherals, and also leading to the development of specialised gaming keyboards and gamepads that are customisable.

