Vin Diesel pens down a heartfelt post for 'Avenger' co-star Robert Downey Jr

Expressing his love for 'Avenger' star Jr, penned a heartfelt tribute to the actor, referring to him as "Bobby" in his post on

The 'Fast and Furious' posted a long message saying that provided him with the inspiration to take 'Fast 9' to "new heights".

"My brother .. let me tell you about this amazing individual. He has a way of giving everyone he comes in contact with so much inspiration. You see it in the roles he plays. Like me, he has never won an Oscar, but that means zero when it comes to how he has affected the world. His very existence represents the power of resilience. The love you have for him pales in comparison to the love I have for his spirit."

"On the weekend of the highest grossing movie of all times, he in the most humble way says, your next brother. is going to take the industry to new heights! His belief in me sometimes scares me. I never want to let anyone down. So I will do everything in my power to make sure is everything! I love you RDJ and your brotherhood is truly a gift of which I am eternally grateful for," he wrote.

The also shared a picture of the two where can be seen clicking a selfie with

The appeared in two MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) films, 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Meanwhile, the film 'Avengers: Endgame' has been unstoppable at the box office. According to Taran Adarsh, the film continues to smash all the box office records by making a business of Rs 338.35 crore within two weeks of its release in

The Marvel film has surpassed the opening weekend collections of all Hindi films and emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in till date.

The film also beats the record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' which had crossed Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

'Avengers: Endgame', which released on April 26, also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released ' Marvel'. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key including as America.

'Avengers: Endgame' features a stellar star cast which includes, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and

