Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman to star in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

and will star in the film adaptation of the play 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

will produce the upcoming film, reported Variety. George C. Wolfe, the Tony-winning whose credits include 'Lackawanna Blues' and 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks', will helm the upcoming movie.

The script will be written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, based on the award-winning play by August Rest of the cast members include winner Glynn Turman, and nominee and

will also produce along with and Constanza Romero is serving as the winner is the and has been signed as the

The film is scheduled to go on floors next month in

The story revolves around Ma Rainey, during the time she makes a record in a studio in in 1927, where tensions boil between her, her white agent, and her bandmates.

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' opened at Broadway's Cort Theatre in 1984 with in the lead role. The play received an overwhelming response and won for Best American Play.

Washington and Davis starred together in the 2010 revival of Wilson's 'Fences' on Broadway and both won Awards for their roles.

In 2016, Washington directed and starred alongside Davis in the film adaptation of 'Fences'. Davis won an for her performance.

Boseman's upcoming credits include the STX drama '21 Bridges' and Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)