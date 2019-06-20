Cast of ALTBalaji's 'Fixer' claims attack by "drunk goons"

The cast and crew of ALTBalaji's upcoming 'Fixer' have claimed that they were attacked by goons on Wednesday.

Actors and are a part of the show, however only the former was shooting when the alleged incident took place.

According to the of the show, Sakett Saawhney, the team had valid shooting permission, but some drunk goons disrupted them and attacked the crew.

"We were shooting in a factory with valid permissions since 7 am and suddenly around 4 pm some drunk goons came with sticks and rods and attacked our artist, technicians, and crew. They said that this is their location and we cannot shoot without their permission," Saawhney said.

"There was no scope for discussion, they manhandled women. The of Photography (DOP) was injured in the manhandling and the now has a dislocated shoulder," Saawhney concluded.

said that as soon as the goons came near to attack her, she immediately ran towards her car and locked herself inside and "saw the rowdy people hitting crew members like animals".

"This is the first time I have seen people hitting in such a cruel manner. DOP sir has got stitches on his head. Soham, our was beaten so badly that he literally fell on the ground and as the DOP sir intervened in between to protect Soham, they started beating him even harder," Gill explained.

The alleged that when they tried to seek help from the police patrol vehicle, which arrived on the spot after few minutes, the cops "harassed" them and did not allow them to collect belongings.

"They (police) said, come to court and then take your stuff. This is total harassment. We have consciously taken a call to not file a police complaint as you will call the other party, give them an NC (non-cognisable offense) and they will be out on bail," he said.

"We, on the other hand, will forever be running to the court and be branded as 'criminals'. It is harassment for the industry," Saawhney concluded.

