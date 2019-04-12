Violence mars polls in Andhra Pradesh

Polling in was marred with violence, as multiple clashes broke out between workers of and YSR across the state.

Despite incidents of violence being reported from various locations, the voter turnout in the state was last recorded above 74 percent.

Late at night, TDP MLA candidate and son of Chandrababu Naidu, sat on a protest in Tedepalli area of district alleging poor poll preparedness.

Demanding an apology from the election commission, he also alleged that opposition party was conspiring in the state to stop voters from exercising their franchise.

The situation later turned volatile after a large number of Party cadre also gathered at the spot and the two sides resorted to sloganeering against each other.

District SP Vijayawada Rao also reached the spot and urged both parties to show restraint. Police also resorted to Lathi Charge to control the crowd.

In another incident at Unguturu in district, heated arguments between TDP and YSRCP followers lead to a tense situation.

Similarly in Narendrapuram village of another scuffle broke out between the workers of two parties.

In Allagadda constituency of district, the polling process was halted after clashes erupted amid the workers of two political parties.

In another incident at district, M. S. Babu, YSR candidate from Putalapattu assembly constituency and his son were manhandled outside a polling booth.

Earlier in the day, TDP leader, S Bhaskar Reddy, was killed during clashes in Tadipatri town. TDP leaders have accused the (YSRCP) workers of killing Reddy.

During the day, TDP N had also written a letter to of Police (DGP) RP Thakur, stating that the polling agents of YSRCP were resorting to violence and obstructing the polling process.

Polling was held on Thursday for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in

