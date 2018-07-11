Vistara orders planes worth $3.1bn from Airbus, Boeing

Airlines has placed orders with and for a total of 19 aircraft against an investment of USD 3.1 billion.

13 A320neo and A321neo aircrafts have been ordered by Vistara, with the deal including an option for the purchase of seven more aircrafts from the A320neo family.

In addition, will also lease 37 new A320neo aircrafts from leasing companies, adding a total of 50 A320neo-family aircrafts into its existing fleet.

The LEAP 1-A engines from have been chosen to power the A320neo and A321neo aircraft, which will be due for delivery between 2019 and 2023.

will use these aircraft to ramp up its domestic network and to support its international operations later this year.

On the other hand, the order placed with includes six and Purchase Rights for four more aircrafts from the family.

Vistara has selected General Electric's engines to power the aircraft, which are scheduled to be delivered between 2020 and 2021. The 787-9s are intended for use on medium-haul and long-haul international routes.

"India's position as the world's fastest-growing domestic market and its impressive growth in air passenger traffic that has more than doubled over the last decade makes us confident of our aggressive plans for domestic expansion and international foray. These orders are a landmark step in Vistara's journey," said Vistara CEO,

The addition of the new aircrafts will complement Vistara's existing fleet of 13 A320neo and 8 A320neo aircraft. Vistara is due to receive one A320neo in September 2018 from the orders placed.

