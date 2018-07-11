Vistara orders planes worth $3.1bn from Airbus, Boeing

-
ALSO READ
Vistara to buy 19 Airbus, Boeing planes worth USD 3.1 bln
Boeing projects Dreamliners for Vistara's global plans
Vistara places $3.1 billion order for Airbus, Boeing jets
Boeing beats Airbus on Q1 jetliner data, rejigs backlog
Boeing beats Airbus on first-quarter jetliner data, rejigs backlog
-
Vistara Airlines has placed orders with Airbus and Boeing for a total of 19 aircraft against an investment of USD 3.1 billion.
13 A320neo and A321neo aircrafts have been ordered by Vistara, with the deal including an option for the purchase of seven more aircrafts from the A320neo family.
In addition, Vistara will also lease 37 new A320neo aircrafts from leasing companies, adding a total of 50 A320neo-family aircrafts into its existing fleet.
The LEAP 1-A engines from CFM International have been chosen to power the A320neo and A321neo aircraft, which will be due for delivery between 2019 and 2023.
Vistara will use these aircraft to ramp up its domestic network and to support its international operations later this year.
On the other hand, the order placed with Boeing includes six 787-9 Dreamliners and Purchase Rights for four more aircrafts from the 787 Dreamliner family.
Vistara has selected General Electric's GEnx-1B engines to power the aircraft, which are scheduled to be delivered between 2020 and 2021. The 787-9s are intended for use on medium-haul and long-haul international routes.
"India's position as the world's fastest-growing domestic aviation market and its impressive growth in air passenger traffic that has more than doubled over the last decade makes us confident of our aggressive plans for domestic expansion and international foray. These orders are a landmark step in Vistara's journey," said Vistara CEO, Leslie Thng.
The addition of the new aircrafts will complement Vistara's existing fleet of 13 Airbus A320neo and 8 A320neo aircraft. Vistara is due to receive one A320neo in September 2018 from the orders placed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU