Vivek Doval records statement in defamation case, terms charges against him as 'false, baseless'

Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's son on Wednesday recorded his statement before a court here in a case he filed against 'Caravan' magazine for allegedly carrying a defamatory article and for using the magazine's content "without ascertaining the facts."

Vivek asserted that all charges made against him were "baseless and false" and references were made in "a demeaning manner" without trying to "ascertain the facts." He recorded his statement before

The court at Patiala House here has fixed February 11 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

"I was livid after reading the article published about me in a magazine and the manner in which the events were narrated. My family was referred to as D-Companies whereas we all know that in our country the refers to Dawood Ibrahim, a known criminal, who figures in the most wanted list," he told the court.

"Questions were also raised on the integrity of my family, especially my father who has dedicated his life to the service of the nation and fighting against Dawood," Vivek further said.

Vivek, who obtained CFA from the US in 2006 and did CAIA from CAIA institute in 2010, said: "Allegations were levied about money laundering and converting the black money into white, without there being any basis."

"It was written that Rs 8,300 crore of black money has been round tripped to thereby tarnishing my career and my venture GNY Asia Fund," he stated.

Calling himself a proud Overseas Citizen of (OCI) and citizen of the UK, Doval also asserted that "the article branded him and his family as anti- "

Stating that Jairam Ramesh, a former Union Minister, had used the platform of the (INC) to propagate these charges, he said: "There were many derogatory comments spoken which raised numerous questions on the integrity of my family."

"Unpleasantness was bestowed upon me and my family based on falsehood and mala-fide. Without trying to ascertain facts, references were made in a demeaning manner," he said.

He also claimed that the repercussions of the article and press conference questioned his professional integrity, which is of critical importance for his career. "It has questioned my social standing as a If I have dubious integrity, my career is over as a "

On January 21, Vivek had filed a criminal case against and two journalists, contending that they had caused "irreparable damage" to his reputation "through calculated insinuations and innuendos."

Vivek has contended that Ramesh and the two journalists "have committed the offence of punishable under Section 500 of IPC (which provides for simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both) read with Section 120-B IPC (criminal conspiracy).

