Court to hear defamation plea of NSA Ajit Doval's son against Caravan on Jan 30

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Tuesday took cognisance of the defamation complaint filed by NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval against a news magazine for allegedly publishing a defamatory article and posted the matter for next week.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal posted the matter against The Caravan for January 30 when the statement of witnesses named by Doval will be recorded.

Apart from Doval, the other two witnesses are his friend Nikhil Kapoor and business partner Amit Sharma.

Doval had moved court against the magazine, the author of the article Kaushal Shroff and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for holding a press conference on January 17 reiterating the "baseless and unfounded facts" as narrated in the article.

The Caravan, had in its January 16 online journal titled, "The D Companies" had said that Doval, "runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands" which is "an established tax haven" and was "registered merely 13 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government demonetised all existing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, in 2016".

